Is the Stock Market Open on Halloween 2022?

Today, some investors are wondering if the stock market is open on Halloween.
Halloween takes place on Oct. 31 every year and is widely celebrated. However, it is not a federal holiday. Accordingly, the stock market will remain open when the holiday rolls around this coming Monday. That means no three-day weekend for any traders who were hoping for an extra break.
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other stock market holidays to look forward to. Sure, the stock market is open on Halloween, but there are still a few other special days that it will close in the remainder of 2022.
2022 Stock Market Holidays
Thanksgiving is the next stock market holiday that will give traders an extra break. That means markets won’t be open on Thursday, Nov. 24. In addition, the market will close early the following day for Black Friday.
After that, the next stock market holiday is Christmas Day, which falls on a weekend this year. As a result, the stock market will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the holiday.
Although that’s the last market holiday for 2022, it’s also worth mentioning that New Year’s will be observed on Monday, Jan. 2 in 2023. This will also see the market close that day.
