Netflix (NFLX) Stock Surges 12% on Q3 Earnings Beat

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock is on the rise Wednesday after the video streaming service reported earnings results for the third quarter of 2022.
Kicking off that report in the company’s diluted earnings per share of $3.10. That’s better than the $2.13 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Even if it’s a drop from the $3.20 per share reported in the third quarter of 2021.
Another boon for NFLX stock comes from its revenue of $7.93 billion. Yet again, that beats out analysts’ revenue estimate of $7.84 billion. It’s also a 5.9% increase year-over-year from $7.48 billion in revenue.
Another bit of exciting news from the earnings report is Netflix reaching 223.09 million subscribers. That’s good news for the company as it represents subscriber growth. This has been a concern of NFLX investors after it reported subscriber losses in the first two quarters of 2022.
Weak Q4 Guidance Isn’t Keeping NFLX Stock Down
Today’s earnings beats have investors boosting the price of NFLX stock. That’s despite less-than-stellar guidance for the upcoming quarter. The company is expecting earnings per share of 36 cents alongside revenue of $7.78 billion for Q4. That would miss Wall Street’s estimates of $1.12 per share on revenue of $7.98 billion.
Either way, NFLX stock is seeing strong trading as markets open this morning. As of this writing, more than 8 million shares have changed hands. That’s quickly approaching its daily average trading volume of 10.9 million shares.
NFLX stock is up 12% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.