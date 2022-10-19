Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off Wednesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning!
Moving stocks Wednesday morning are earnings reports, updated guidance, a public offering, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock is rocketing more than 58% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares are soaring over 31% as it also sees heavy early morning trading.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) stock is gaining more than 28% ahead of a dissolution vote next week.
- First High-School Education (NYSE:FHS) shares are surging close to 24% on no clear news this morning.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock is rising over 20% after undergoing a reverse stock split yesterday.
- RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) shares are climbing more than 20% on Q3 product sales data.
- Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) stock is increasing over 18% this morning.
- ComSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) shares are getting a more than 16% boost in pre-market trading today.
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock is jumping roughly 14% with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) shares are up almost 13% without any recent news from the company.
10 Top Losers
- Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) stock is plummeting over 45% after updating its fiscal 2022 guidance.
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares are diving more than 19% with a proposed public offering.
- Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) stock is tumbling over 14% in early morning trading today.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares are taking a more than 14% beating after an unexpected rally yesterday.
- Generac (NYSE:GNRC) stock is falling over 13% with the release of its preliminary Q3 earnings data.
- Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) shares are dropping more than 12% after rallying yesterday on an extension to regain Nasdaq compliance.
- Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBCN) stock is sliding over 11% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares are slipping nearly 10% as it pulls scooters from certain markets.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is dipping more than 9% following a rally yesterday.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.