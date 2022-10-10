Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the trading week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are a delisting notice, a corporate update, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is rocketing more than 57% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) shares are gaining over 27% on no clear news Monday morning.
- M-Tron Industries (NYSEMKT:MPTI) stock is soaring more than 18% this morning.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) shares are surging over 15% after announcing a delisting notice and plans for a reverse stock split.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock is climbing more than 14% this morning.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares are increasing over 14% early Monday morning.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock is rising more than 14% in pre-market trading today.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) shares are getting an over 14% boost today.
- Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock is jumping more than 13% after releasing a corporate update to investors this morning.
- MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares are up over 13% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock is plummeting more than 22% following a major rally on Friday.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares are diving over 18% in pre-market trading today.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) stock is retreating more than 17% following a rally on Friday.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) shares are tumbling over 16% after seeing a rally last week.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock is taking a more than 14% beating as U.S. export regulations hit Chinese chip stocks.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares are sliding over 12% after a deal sent them soaring last week.
- Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) stock is dropping more than 11% in Monday’s pre-market trading.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) shares are slipping over 11% this morning.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) stock is dipping more than 11% after shares rallied last week.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 11%
