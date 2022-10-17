Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start off the trading week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning is a $16.5 million case reward, clinical trial results, a bankruptcy filing, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock is rocketing close to 64% after winning a $16.5 reward and royalty relief in a AMPYRA case.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares are soaring more than 55% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock is surging over 42% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) shares are gaining more than 35% with the release of positive Phase 3 clinical trial results.
- Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) stock is rising over 30% today.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares are increasing more than 23% this morning.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock is getting an over 22% boost without any recent news.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares are jumping more than 22% in pre-market trading.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock is climbing over 20% after filing an updated licensing agreement.
- Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares are up more than 19% today.
10 Top Losers
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock is diving over 15% alongside bankruptcy news.
- FOXO Technologies (NYSEMKT:FOXO) shares are tumbling more than 11% on Monday morning.
- Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) stock is taking an over 11% beating on no clear news this morning.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares are falling more than 10% in early morning trading.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock is dropping over 9% despite a lack of news today.
- Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) shares are sliding more than 9% as it continues negative movement from Friday.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock is slipping nearly 9% today.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares are decreasing over 8% following a Friday rally.
- Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) stock is dipping more than 7% today.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7% on talk of a gas price ceiling to curb rising prices.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.