Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are an uplisting, preliminary earnings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) stock is rocketing more than 54% after uplisting shares yesterday.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares are soaring over 23% in pre-market trading.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock is surging more than 18% alongside heavy early morning trading.
- Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) shares are gaining close to 18% this morning.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) stock is rising nearly 17% on no clear news this morning.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) shares are increasing over 15% today.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock is climbing more than 13% on Tuesday morning.
- SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares are jumping over 12% after upping guidance and revealing preliminary earnings.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock is getting a more than 11% boost today.
- Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares are up over 10% after going public in a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
10 Top Losers
- M-Tron Industries (NYSEMKT:MPTI) stock is retreating more than 16% after separating from The LGL Group.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares are diving over 13% as shares continue negative movement from yesterday.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) stock is tumbling roughly 12% as shares pull back after an unexpected rally last week.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares are taking a more than 11% beating this morning.
- New Concept Energy (NYSEMKT:GBR) stock is falling over 11% in pre-market trading today.
- BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) shares are dropping more than 10% on Tuesday morning.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is sliding over 10% today.
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares are slipping 9% despite a lack of news this morning.
- TH International (NYSE:THC) stock is dipping almost 9% this morning.
- Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.