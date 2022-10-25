Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off the day with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers on Tuesday!
We’ve got a bankruptcy filing, earnings reports, a reverse stock split, and more moving shares this morning.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) stock is rocketing more than 52% after filing for bankruptcy and reaching an agreement to sell its assets.
- Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares are soaring over 36% after getting a $50 million investment from Astellas Pharma.
- Weber (NYSE:WEBR) stock is surging more than 23% after receiving a takeover offer.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares are gaining over 22% in pre-market trading.
- Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) stock is climbing more than 20% after entering into an acquisition agreement with Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO).
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares are increasing close to 19% in early morning trading.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is rising over 17% as it continues to rally on an I-GO deal.
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) shares are jumping 16% this morning.
- Mana Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAQ) stock is getting a more than 13% boost on Tuesday morning.
- Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) shares are up over 13% with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock is plummeting more than 23% ahead of a reverse stock split tomorrow.
- Huadi International (NASDAQ:HUDI) shares are diving over 12% in early morning trading today.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock is tumbling more than 10% on Tuesday.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares are taking an almost 8% beating with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock is falling nearly 7% despite a lack of news.
- Team (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares are dropping close to 7% this morning.
- HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) stock is decreasing over 6% with an earnings release and leadership changes.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) are sliding more than 6%
- Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) stock is slipping over 6% with the release of its Q3 earnings.
- Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 6% alongside Q3 earnings.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.