Why Is Pepsi (PEP) Stock Up Today?

Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) stock is on the rise Wednesday after releasing its earnings report for the third quarter of 2022.
That report starts with adjusted earnings per share of $1.97. This is good news for PEP stock considering Wall Street was expecting adjusted EPS of $1.84 in the period. It’s also a roughly 10% increase from the $1.79 reported in the third quarter of 2021.
Adding to that is the food and beverage company’s revenue of $21.97 billion. Yet again, that’s a boon to PEP stock compared to analysts’ estimate of $20.84 billion for the quarter. It’s also a jump from the $20.19 billion reported in the third quarter of the prior year.
PEP Also Increased Its 2022 Outlook
Despite inflation, Pepsi has strong expectations for the full year of 2022. It now expects organic revenue growth of 12% alongside core constant currency EPS growth of 10%. Its previous estimates were organic revenue growth of 10% and core constant currency EPS growth of 8%.
Ramon Laguarta, chairman and CEO of Pepsi, said the following in the earnings report.
“Our strong results demonstrate that the investments we have made towards becoming an even Faster, even Stronger, and even Better company with pep+ at the center of everything we do are working.”
PEP stock is up 3.9% as of Wednesday morning but is down 2.4% year-to-date.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.