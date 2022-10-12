Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out shares on Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical trials, special dividends, earnings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- SELLAS Life Sciences (NASDAQ:SLS) stock is rocketing more than 42% after dosing the first patient in a Galinpepimut-S clinical trial.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) shares are soaring over 30% on no clear news this morning.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock is gaining more than 29% alongside heavy pre-market trading today.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares are rising over 23% as it also sees heavy trading volume this morning.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock is climbing more than 19% after announcing a special cash dividend.
- El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) shares are increasing over 15% after approving a special dividend.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock is surging more than 14% with heavy pre-market trading this morning.
- Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) shares are jumping close to 13% as it continues recent positive movement.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock is getting an over 12% boost on plans to submit an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for a clinical trial of intranasal foralumab.
- Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) shares are up more than 11% despite a lack of news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock is diving nearly 17% after updating investors on earnings, debt, and strategic alternatives.
- Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares are tumbling over 14% after an unexpected rally on Tuesday.
- Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) stock is taking a more than 12% beating alongside volatility following its public debut.
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) shares are falling almost 12% after agreeing to acquire a stake in Westinghouse Electric.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock is dropping over 11% in pre-market trading today.
- Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) shares are sliding more than 9% after announcing leadership changes.
- Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) stock is decreasing over 9% after rallying on heavy trading yesterday.
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares are slipping more than 8% after private placement news sent them higher on Tuesday.
- Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) stock is dipping over 8% today.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.