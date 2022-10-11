Why Is Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock in the Spotlight Today?

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) stock is on the move Tuesday as investors continue to discuss the effects of chip export regulations on China.
All of this is the result of President Joe Biden’s Administration putting extra restrictions on China. The goal is to hamper its use of powerful semiconductors for artificial intelligence (AI) and other applications.
Those restrictions include U.S. vendors being unable to sell powerful processors to Chinese customers. It also keeps them from exporting technology used to make these types of chips to customers in China.
The Regulations May Spread Beyond China
While there’s no official word on it yet, insiders claim that the U.S. may add other countries to its export restrictions. If so, that could cause further problems for chips stocks such as TSM. Investors aren’t looking forward to that as the current export regulations have hit global chip stocks for $240 billion.
In the case of TSM stock, the company’s shares have been on a steady fall since Friday. That’s seen it drop from $74.37 per share at Thursday’s close to $64.29 per share as of this writing. This is a roughly 13.6% drop in value over the last three days.
Zoning in on Tuesday’s trading, shares of TSM stock are down 4.7% this morning.
Investors hunting for more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about for Tuesday! Among that is what has shares of airline stocks moving, the latest on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), as well as this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers. You can find out all about these matters at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Why Are Airline Stocks DAL, AAL, UAL Up Today?
- JOBY Stock Gains on Delta Air Lines Deal
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.