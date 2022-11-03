3 No-Brainer Battery Stocks for 2023 and Beyond

No-brainer battery stocks are a great choice for investors looking to cash in on the growing trends toward electric vehicles and renewable energy sources. These companies are leading the way in developing cutting-edge technologies, and things are looking good for their continued success in the future.
Over the past few years, we have seen a huge increase in electric vehicles on our roads. This is not just a temporary trend but a long-term shift in how we fuel our vehicles. While many factors are driving this change, it is clear that one key driver is the development of better battery technology.
However, while this rise in EV adoption represents an exciting opportunity for investors, we cannot overlook some key challenges.
For example, battery technology has made great strides over recent years, but there are still issues with cost and efficiency that need to be addressed to see continued growth in this market. Furthermore, without a supportive macroeconomic landscape for EVs, it will be difficult for these companies to succeed.
Nonetheless, given the momentum behind this shift towards electric cars and other modes of transportation powered by electricity, it seems likely that we will see solid growth in the coming years.
As a result, no-brainer battery stocks represent a great opportunity for investors. So if you’re ready to climb aboard the growing green revolution train, now is the time to invest in these no-brainer battery stocks:
|ALB
|Albemarle
|$302.53
|BYDDY
|BYD
|$47.17
|SQM
|Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile
|$105.07
Albemarle (ALB)
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is one of the world’s leading battery metals and chemicals suppliers. Its sales have skyrocketed in recent years due to the growing demand for electric vehicles and other battery-powered technologies.
Whether it’s lithium, cobalt, or other essential battery materials and chemicals, Albemarle has become a trusted supplier to major manufacturers across the globe. It is a clear choice for investors looking to capitalize on the immense growth potential of the EV industry.
Albemarle is at the forefront of the recent surge in demand for lithium-ion batteries, driven by rapid growth in the consumer electronics and electric vehicle markets.
In Q3 of this year, Albemarle posted earnings of $897.2 million or $7.61 per share, a significant turnaround from last year’s loss. Additionally, net sales increased by an impressive 152%, and Adjusted EBITDA surged by a whopping 447%. With a strong outlook for 2022, Albemarle forecasts net sales to double and adjusted EBITDA to nearly quadruple compared to 2021.
This growth is largely attributable to Albemarle’s success in the lithium market. Despite some recent challenges arising from weakness in certain end markets, including consumer and industrial electronics, Albemarle remains a highly robust and profitable company with great potential for continued growth.
Notably, Albemarle is expected to continue to have positive free cash flow in 2022 and beyond.
With its ongoing commitment to producing top-quality chemicals, Albemarle will remain a major player on the global stage for many years.
BYD (BYDDY)
BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDD) is an incredibly successful company in China for a good reason. The company is a diversified player in the electric vehicle market.
It produces everything from cars and buses to batteries and solar panels. BYD has experienced tremendous growth in recent years and has proven its ability to remain competitive against other major players in the EV sector.
The company is best known for its rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. They are used in numerous applications, from hybrid and electric cars to smartphones and power tools.
BYD’s research into next-generation battery technologies means it can easily capitalize on the rising demand for low-emission electric vehicles. With its focus on clean transportation, BYD can be considered one of today’s no-brainer battery stocks for investors.
Additionally, given its strong ties to the legendary investor Warren Buffett, BYD stands apart from its peers. Over the years, Buffett has shown tremendous foresight in making critical investments in companies poised for success.
BYD fits this mold perfectly. It has a groundbreaking approach to lithium-ion batteries that sets it apart from other players in the field. Warren Buffett, who bought 225 million shares of BYD in 2008 for $230 million, has been one of the most ardent BYD supporters.
Whether you’re an experienced investor or a newbie, BYD is an exciting opportunity worth serious consideration.
SQM SA (SQM)
While Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of battery stocks, it is worth considering.
Based in South America, this firm has seen relatively high levels of volatility compared to chemical and mining companies operating in more developed markets. Despite this, SQM remains a solid investment choice for anyone looking to add some diversification to their battery holdings. Overall, SQM offers investors a no-brainer option for accessing the rapidly growing battery market.
SQM stock is up by triple digits this year. This is attributable to this year’s projected growth in revenue of 260%. The company’s latest quarterly financial results indicated that the revenue increased by 341.98%, and the net income jumped 856%.
SQM will report earnings on Nov. 17, providing investors with more information on where it is headed next. Altogether, SQM represents an exciting opportunity to get in on the ground floor on one of the biggest trends of our time.
On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.