BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy. 10 Things to Know.

BlockFi is joining the ranks of crypto companies filing for bankruptcy recently thanks to the chaos caused by crypto exchange FTX.
FTX also recently filed for bankruptcy after a scathing report revealed the poor financial management of the company. Since then, several crypto-related companies have filed for bankruptcy. BlockFi is only the latest.
Let’s go over everything crypto traders need to know about BlockFi filing for bankruptcy below!
BlockFi Bankruptcy Details
- According to a recent bankruptcy filing, BlockFi has 100,000 creditors.
- These creditors hold loans and liabilities “ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion.”
- Investors should note that BlockFi has an outstanding loan of $275 million to FTX US.
- The filings also reveal that BlockFi has significant exposure to FTX and sister company Alameda Research.
- It’s worth mentioning that FTX helped BlockFi avoid bankruptcy in July with a $400 million credit facility.
- The largest client disclosed in BlockFi’s bankruptcy filing has a balance of about $28 million.
- The latest valuation of BlockFi set its worth at $4.8 billion.
- Sources close to the matter say BlockFi started speaking with restructuring agents after FTX filed for bankruptcy.
- BlockFi’s subsidiary in the Bahamas has filed for bankruptcy alongside the company.
- To go along with all of this news, the exchange is no longer allowing for withdrawals.
