Dear DIS Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendar for Disney Ticket Price Increases on Dec. 8

Investors in Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock will want to note that the company intends to increase ticket prices on Dec. 8.
This increase will see customers paying between $109 to $189 for just one day of entertainment. The price hike marks the second time this year that Disney has increased the price for one-day tickets to its amusement parks.
The changes in ticket prices depend on which parks customers go to and when they attend. Disney charges more for tickets during its busiest times of the year. That includes Christmas and New Year’s as visitors come to celebrate the holidays.
Let’s go over the new Disney ticket prices below!
Disney Park Ticket Prices 2022
- Animal Kingdom continues to cost between $109 and $159 for a one-day ticket.
- Hollywood Studios prices have increased to between $124 and $179 for a one-day ticket.
- Epcot prices now range from $114 to $179 for a one-day ticket.
- Magic Kingdom visitors will have to shell out between $124 and $189 for a one-day ticket.
It’s worth pointing out that visitors can purchase tickets well ahead of their trips. Disney currently sells tickets for next year under its old rates. Only tickets purchased after Dec. 8 will be subject to these higher prices.
It’s also worth noting that ticket prices for multi-day passes will also be increasing. However, Disney hasn’t listed out those new prices just yet.
DIS stock is down 2.3% as of Thursday afternoon.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!
We’ve got all of the most recent stock news that traders need to know about on Thursday! That includes what’s happening with shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) stock lately. You can read up on all of that news at the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Roku Layoffs 2022: What to Know About the Latest ROKU Job Cuts
- Starbucks Red Cup Day 2022: Workers at 100 Stores Are on Strike
- Mullen (MULN) Stock Pops 4% on ELMS Funding News
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.