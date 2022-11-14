Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back and get ready for the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
The news moving stocks this morning includes an acquisition deal, earnings reports, clinical trial data, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Opiant Pharma (NASDAQ:OPNT) stock is rocketing more than 114% after announcing an acquisition deal and its latest earnings.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares are soaring over 23% after reaching a debt-elimination agreement.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock is surging more than 19% despite a lack of news.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares are gaining over 19% with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock is rising more than 19% after announcing changes to its Board on Friday.
- Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) shares are climbing over 17% without any recent news.
- HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) stock is jumping more than 16% with the release of positive Phase III clinical trial data.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares are increasing over 16% after revealing its exposure to FTX on Friday.
- Sono (NASDAQ:SONO) stock is getting a more than 13% boost ahead of its earnings report this week.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares are up over 12% on no clear news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock is plummeting more than 30% following poor results for an Alzheimer’s drug study.
- Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares are diving over 25% after reducing its guidance for 2022.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock is tumbling 14% as it continues to work through its bankruptcy.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) shares are taking a more than 9% beating in early morning trading today.
- Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) stock is falling over 9% without any news to speak of.
- Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) shares are dropping more than 9% this morning.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock is decreasing over 8% on Monday morning.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares are dipping more than 8% in pre-market trading today.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock is sliding over 7% with the release of its latest quarterly earnings report.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7%.
