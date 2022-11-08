Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, stock offerings, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock is rocketing more than 41% alongside heavy pre-market trading following a prospectus filing yesterday.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares are surging over 27% after signing an exclusive license agreement with FamyGen Life Sciences.
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) stock is soaring more than 25% after releasing results for the third quarter of 2022.
- Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares are rising over 18% with the release of positive clinical trial data.
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock is climbing more than 18% after announcing a new Head of Strategy for Orange 142.
- Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares are increasing over 18% on no clear news this morning.
- Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) stock is getting a more than 17% boost ahead of its earnings report on Thursday.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares are jumping over 15% after announcing the date for its next earnings report.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock is heading more than 15% higher on Tuesday morning.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares are up over 12% on news of a $170 million investment.
10 Top Losers
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock is crashing more than 43% after announcing a public offering.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) shares are plummeting over 23% following the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock is diving more than 19% alongside the release of its latest earnings report.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares are taking an over 19% beating alongside poor guidance in its most recent earnings report.
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock is tumbling more than 18% after reducing its guidance.
- Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) shares are falling close to 18% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) stock is dropping over 17% after pricing a public offering.
- GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) shares are sliding more than 16% this morning.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) stock is slipping over 14% as recent negative movement continues.
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 13% after posting earnings for Q3.
