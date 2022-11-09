Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Wednesday!
We’ve got earnings reports, a public offering, and more to go over this morning.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) stock is rocketing 167% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares are surging more than 29% after closing a public offering yesterday.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock is soaring over 20% alongside record revenue in Q3.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares are rising close to 18% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) stock is increasing about 15% in early morning trading.
- Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) shares are climbing more than 13% after releasing results for the third quarter of 2022.
- Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) stock is gaining around 13% as it continues to rally on Medicare news.
- CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares are getting an over 12% boost this morning.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) stock is jumping more than 12% following its latest earnings report.
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares are up over 12% with the release of its Q3 2022 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock is plummeting more than 29% after releasing earnings results for Q3.
- Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are diving over 25% after putting out its most recent earnings report.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) stock is tumbling more than 24% as it continues its voluntary dissolution.
- CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) shares are sliding almost 21% after missing estimates in Q3.
- Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) stock is taking an over 20% beating after announcing an overnight-marketed public offering of units.
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACU) units are falling more than 18% after rallying on recent Trump news.
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares are dropping over 17% with the release of mixed results in Q3.
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock is slipping more than 15% after missing fiscal Q1 earnings estimates.
- Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) shares are dipping over 14% in trading today.
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% as it also comes off a recent rally.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.