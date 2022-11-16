SPECIAL REPORT Wall Street Legend Louis Navellier Reveals His Top 11 Stocks for 2023

What Is Going on With the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)?

GBTC stock is following the price of Bitcoin lower

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 16, 2022, 12:50 pm EST
  • Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) stock is falling alongside the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
  • This move comes alongside recent bankruptcy drama from crypto exchange FTX.
  • Cathie Wood is using the dip to increase her stake in GBTC stock.
GBTC stock - What Is Going on With the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)?

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:GBTC) stock is in the news on Wednesday as a falling crypto price has some investors jumping in hoping for a recovery.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust allows investors to gain Bitcoin (BTC-USD) exposure without directly investing in the cryptocurrency. As such, the price of GBTC stock is closely tied to the price of BTC.

That’s where the recent movement surrounding GBTC stock comes into play. The crypto market has been in a bit of a tizzy lately and Bitcoin has been no exception. As a result, the crypto has been falling lately, currently trading for about $16,500 per coin as of this writing.

What’s Behind the Fall?

The collapse of FTX is to blame for the recent bearish sentiment surrounding crypto. The crypto exchange is filing for bankruptcy after rival Binance (BNB-USD) liquidated $530 million worth of FTX Token (FTT-USD), the native token of the platform.

This resulted in other crypto traders doing the same, which caused the value of FTT to plummet. Investors should also note this move came after a report pointed out that Alameda Research, a sister company to FTX, had most of its value tied up in FTT crypto.

Of course, this has been causing major problems for crypto lately. But not everyone is selling on the news. With GBTC stock falling, investor Cathie Wood has decided to increase her stake. Wood bought 315,259 shares of GBTC stock through Ark Invest. Wood is likely hoping for a rebound in the shares once all the FTX drama dies down.

GBTC stock is down 7.5% as of Wednesday afternoon and down 74% since the start of the year.

Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news today are in luck!

We’ve got all of the most recent stock news traders need to know about on Wednesday! That includes everything happening with shares of semiconductor stocks, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock and Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) stock today. You can find all of that news at the following links!

More Wednesday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/11/what-is-going-on-with-the-grayscale-bitcoin-trust-gbtc/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC