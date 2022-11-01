Why Is Uber Stock Up Today?

Uber (NYSE:UBER) stock is on the move Tuesday as investors react to results from the ride-sharing company’s third-quarter earnings report for 2022.
The big news here is Uber beating out revenue estimates and raking in $8.34 billion. That’s well above the $8.12 billion in revenue Wall Street had expected. It also represents 72% growth year-over-year (YOY) from $4.85 billion.
If there’s one negative worth mentioning, it’s the company’s losses per share of 61 cents. That’s a miss compared to analysts’ estimated loss of 22 cents per share. However, it’s still a massive improvement over the loss of $1.28 per share reported during the same period last year.
Looking Ahead at UBER Stock
While Uber’s Q3 earnings are mixed, its outlook for the fourth quarter is looking good. That includes estimates for gross bookings to grow between 23% and 27% YOY. With an expected 7% YOY currency headwind, that should range from $30 billion to $31 billion.
Uber is also expecting a strong adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company’s current estimates have adjusted EBITDA ranging from $600 million to $630 million.
Today’s news is bringing heavy trading to UBER stock. As of this writing, more than 33 million shares are on the move. That’s already well above the daily average trading volume of about 28 million shares.
UBER stock is up 15.4% as of Tuesday morning.
Investors can catch up on all of the latest stock market news below!
That’s thanks to our frequent coverage of the stock market. For Tuesday, that includes what has shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock, Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) stock and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock rising today. You can get up to speed on all of that news at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Carvana (CVNA) Stock Up 15% Today?
- Why Is Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Up 50% Today?
- SOFI Stock Gains After Boosting Full-Year Forecast
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.