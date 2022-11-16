SPECIAL REPORT Wall Street Legend Louis Navellier Reveals His Top 11 Stocks for 2023

WOLF Stock Alert: What to Know as BorgWarner Invests in Wolfspeed

WOLF stock is under pressure after a large-scale senior note offering is announced

By David Moadel, InvestorPlace Contributor Nov 16, 2022, 10:59 am EST
  • BorgWarner (BWA) announced a $500 million investment in Wolfspeed (WOLF).
  • Separately, Wolfspeed disclosed an offering of convertible senior notes.
  • WOLF stock declined moderately this morning.
WOLF stock - WOLF Stock Alert: What to Know as BorgWarner Invests in Wolfspeed

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock

Ready for a double-shot of news? First, BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is making a huge investment in Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) that’s worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Also, Wolfspeed plans to offer a large quantity of senior notes. All in all, these developments are prompting a moderate decline in WOLF stock.

Wolfspeed provides materials and products based on silicon carbide. The various applications include electric vehicles (EVs), 5G and aerospace/defense. Meanwhile, BorgWarner delivers mobility solutions for the vehicle market.

Reportedly, the two companies are entering into a strategic partnership in which BorgWarner will invest $500 million in Wolfspeed in exchange for a silicon carbide device capacity corridor. However, there’s room for this partnership to expand.

Per the agreement, BorgWarner will be able to purchase up to $650 million of devices each year from Wolfspeed. All of this supports BorgWarner’s Charging Forward strategy, which targets $4.5 billion of EV revenue for 2025.

What’s Happening With WOLF Stock?

This arrangement sounds like a win-win for the two companies. After all, Wolfspeed stands to gain a massive capital infusion from the deal with BorgWarner.

Yet, financial traders kept WOLF stock in the red by 1% to 2% this morning. Was there another development going on?

Indeed there was, as Wolfspeed announced a plan to offer a very large number of senior notes. Specifically, the company intends to offer $1.3 billion worth of convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private offering.

That’s a huge amount for a company of Wolfspeed’s size. Additionally, Wolfspeed expects to give the initial purchasers of the notes an option to buy up to an additional $200 million worth of the senior notes.

The end result could be more WOLF stock shares in circulation. Wolfspeed specified, “The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Wolfspeed’s common stock, or a combination thereof, at Wolfspeed’s election.”

Could today’s traders be anxious about share-dilution concerns? It’s possible, as this would explain why the WOLF stock share price is down despite the apparently value-added arrangement with BorgWarner.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/11/wolf-stock-alert-what-to-know-as-borgwarner-invests-in-wolfspeed/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC