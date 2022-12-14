Dear DS Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Dec. 23

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock is falling hard on Wednesday after the company warned investors of it delisting shares.
According to a press release, Drive Shack intends to delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange on or before Dec. 23. That means there’s only a little over a week before the stock stops trading on the exchange, which explains the drop in price today.
Drive Shack’s decision to delist shares comes after the company received a warning from the NYSE. The low price of DS stock, as well as its low trading volume, leave it unfit to remain on the exchange.
What’s Next for DS Stock?
Rather than try to fight the delisting, Drive Shack is embracing the news. The company will instead list its shares with OTC Markets Group. It’s expecting to receive approval for this listing in the first quarter of 2023.
Drive Shack argues that this is the better decision for the company. Management believes that spending less time dealing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) listing policies and focusing more on the business will be better in the long run.
With today’s news comes heavy trading of DS stock as investors unload shares. As of this writing, more than 15 million shares are on the move. That’s a massive increase over the daily average trading volume of only about 700,000 shares.
DS stock is down 57.9% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.