DNUT Stock: 12 Takeaways From Krispy Kreme’s Investor Day

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) stock is on the move Friday as investors react to the latest news from the company’s investor day event.
Let’s go over everything traders of DNUT stock need to know about from that presentation.
What Holders of DNUT Stock Can Expect In The Years to Come
- The biggest detail worth knowing about is the company’s latest guidance.
- That includes its expectation for revenue ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion in 2022.
- For the record, that would miss Wall Street’s estimate of $1.53 billion.
- Adjusted earnings per share for the current year will range from 29 cents to 32 cents.
- That should see it beat out analysts’ estimate of 29 cents for the period.
- The company also provides revenue guidance of low double-digit growth for 2023.
- Keep in mind, analysts are expecting the company to report revenue of $1.68 billion next year.
- Stretching even further, Krispy Kreme provides revenue guidance of $2.15 billion for 2026.
- It’s also expecting adjusted EPS for that year to be 53 cents.
- These outlooks come alongside plans for global expansion.
- Krispy Kreme says this will have it signing three to five international development deals per year.
- That has it expecting to reach 75,000 points of access globally in the long term.
Investors weren’t excited about today’s news with heavy trading pulling shares down. As of this writing, more than 2 million shares of DNUT stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 963,000 shares.
DNUT stock is down 10% as of Friday afternoon.
Investors looking for all the latest stock market news are in the right place!
InvestorPlace has all of the most recent stock news for traders to dive into today! That includes what’s moving shares of Chinese education stocks, Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock, and Carvana (NASDAQ:CVNA) stock today. You can read up on all of that news at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Why Are Chinese Education Stocks TAL, EDU Up Today?
- Applied UV (AUVI) Stock Soars on Strategic Partnership News
- T. Rowe Price Capitulates on Carvana (CVNA) Stock
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.