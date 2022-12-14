MLGO Stock Alert: What to Know as MicroAlgo Starts Trading

New York-based MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) which began trading yesterday, is soaring over 30% in pre-market trading this morning and is one of today’s highest trending tickers on social media. A subsidiary of China-based WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI), MicroAlgo creates “central processing algorithms” that are supposed to help companies improve their customers’ experience, recruit new customers and save money.
Before yesterday, MicroAlgo was known as VIYI Algorithm. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 73% stake in MicroAlgo, which merged with Venus Acquisition Corporation, a SPAC. As a result of the merger, MicroAlgo became a publicly traded company. WiMi, a developer of augmented reality technologies, holds 63% of the voting shares of MicroAlgo.
Yesterday, on its first day of trading, MLGO stock climbed as high as $71.50 before ultimately closing at $4.10. The shares opened at $58.15 yesterday.
According to WiMi, MicroAlgo’s parent company, MLGO is able to increase “computing power without the need for hardware upgrades,” and carry out “lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services.”
MicroAlgo’s founder and CEO, Shuo Shi, said: “As a leading provider of central processing algorithm services, VIYI is in an ideal position for rapid revenue growth.”
MicroAlgo merged with a SPAC called Venus Acquisition Corp. in a transaction that was completed yesterday. Venus originally financed the deal with $46 million from its trust.
At this point, MLGO’s huge volatility could make it a good name for traders to exploit. On the other hand, the shares may be too unstable for long-term investors to consider buying for now.
