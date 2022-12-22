SKLZ Stock Alert: Will Skillz Shares Get Delisted?

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock is worth checking on today after the company received a delisting notice from the New York Stock Exchange.
Despite once being a favorite of retail traders, SKLZ stock hasn’t been doing well since its peak closing price of about $44 back in early 2021. To put that in perspective, shares currently trade for about 53 cents each.
That low price point is what triggered the delisting notice from the NYSE. The exchange doesn’t allow stocks trading below $1 per share to remain listed. However, SKLZ stock still has a chance to regain compliance.
How Can SKLZ Stock Remain on the NYSE?
First off, Skillz shares won’t be delisted immediately. Instead, the mobile gaming company has a period of six months to regain compliance. In that period, shares will have to trade above the $1 minimum for 30 consecutive business days.
Skillz says that it has a few options available in order to reach $1 per share, including a reverse stock split. This would see the company consolidate shares to increase the price of SKLZ stock. That would boost the price of shares without changing Skillz’s market capitalization or shareholders’ stakes in the company.
SKLZ stock is down 9.2% as of Thursday afternoon and down 94.6% since the start of the year.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.