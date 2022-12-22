Why Are Chinese EV Stocks NIO, XPEV, LI on Watch Today?

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stocks are a chief concern among investors today as shares see mixed trading.
Investors continue to watch Chinese stocks like a hawk for signs of improvement, including Chinese EV stocks. This comes as the country continues to ease up on its zero-Covid policy, which previously included strict lockdowns.
The big news today that traders are taking note of is less quarantine time for travelers from overseas. Reports claim that China will reduce quarantine times next month, which is one of the few zero-Covid policies still around.
Just how much of a cut in quarantine time are we talking about? Travelers will allegedly no longer be required to quarantine in hotels. Quarantine may also soon entail only three days of observation. For perspective, current quarantine times in China can last “as many as eight days,” per Bloomberg.
With that in mind, let’s check out how Chinese EV stocks are performing today below!
Chinese EV Stocks Moving on Thursday
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock starts us off with shares falling 6.1% as of Thursday afternoon.
- Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares are next on our list with the EV stock dropping 7.7% as of this writing.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock closes out this list, with shares seeing a 4.2% decrease this afternoon.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news for Thursday! Among that is what has shares of ProQR (NASDAQ:PRQR), Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock moving today. You can find all of that at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Why Is ProQR (PRQR) Stock Up 83% Today?
- Why Is Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stock Up Today?
- Former CEO Mark Russell Just Sold Nikola (NKLA) Stock
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.