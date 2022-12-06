Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are acquisition deals, earnings reports, clinical trial updates, and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Starry Group Holdings (NYSE:STRY) stock is rocketing more than 39% after an unexplained fall late on Monday.
- Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) shares are surging over 31% on news that NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is acquiring the company for $2.8 billion.
- GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock is soaring more than 17% with the release of its Q3 fiscal 2023 earnings report.
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares are rising over 16% on no clear news this morning.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock is increasing more than 15% after getting IRB approval to start a new clinical trial.
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares are climbing roughly 14% thanks to positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Perfect (NYSE:PERF) stock is heading over 12% higher as shares bounce back from a dip yesterday.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares are getting a more than 12% boost as they continue a rally from Monday.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock is jumping 12% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.
- Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) shares are up over 11% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) stock is crashing more than 44% as it starts a strategic realignment.
- Loop Media (NYSEMKT:LPTV) shares are diving over 14% despite a lack of news.
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) stock is tumbling nearly 10% after revealing lab results yesterday.
- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) shares are taking a more than 9% beating after announcing a $250 million offering.
- SatixFy Communications (NYSEMKT:SATX) stock is sliding over 8% after soaring higher on Monday.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares are decreasing more than 8% in early morning trading.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock is dropping over 8% as they continue to fall from a public offering pricing yesterday.
- China Pharma Holding (NYSEMKT:CPHI) shares are slipping almost 8% after acquiring Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device Project.
- Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) stock is dipping more than 7% on Tuesday morning.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 7%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.