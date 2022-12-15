What to Know as Twitter Suspends the Elon Musk Jet Tracker

Twitter has suspended the Elon Musk jet tracker account that posted live data of flights as it introduces new guidelines for posting.
The suspension of the ElonJet account comes alongside Musk sharing an incident last night involving his son. He described a stalker that thought the car contained Musk when it was actually carrying the Twitter leader’s child.
According to Tweets from Musk, the person prevented the car from leaving and even climbed on the hood. Musk claims this was possible due to live tracking on the platform. He also said he intends to take legal action against Jack Sweeney, the person behind the Elon Musk jet tracker account.
Following this, Twitter updated the language around posting live tracking data on the website via a thread. It reads as follows.
“We’ve updated our Private Information policy to prohibit sharing someone else’s live location in most cases. Here’s what changed and why.
When someone shares an individual’s live location on Twitter, there is an increased risk of physical harm. Moving forward, we’ll remove Tweets that share this information, and accounts dedicated to sharing someone else’s live location will be suspended.
You can still share your own live location on Twitter. Tweets that share someone else’s historical (not same-day) location information are also not prohibited by this policy.
Content that shares location information related to a public engagement or event, such as a concert or political event, is also permitted.
We’re committed to continuing to reduce safety risk on Twitter.”
A Change in Stance for Musk
It’s worth noting that Musk is backing off from his previous stance concerning the ElonJet account. After taking over Twitter, he said he intended to let the account remain up to protect free speech. At the time, he said he was doing this even as it was a “direct personal safety risk” for him.
Today’s news has some wondering if Musk will introduce more changes that go against his previous stances. Users on the platform are mixed about this change with some applauding it and others claiming Musk is abusing his powers.
