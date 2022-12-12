Why Is Reborn Coffee (REBN) Stock Up 34% Today?

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) stock is heating up on Monday as investors take note of the California coffee company’s shares.
With that comes heavy trading of REBN stock. As of this writing, more than 4 million shares have changed hands. That’s quite the surge compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 90,000 shares.
Investors will also note the company’s market capitalization of about $19 million and share price of about $1.41. That firmly places REBN among the penny stocks, which means it could be subject to unexpected and extreme volatility. Today’s heavy trading volume backs up this idea.
The Latest REBN Stock News
Investors seeking more substantial news than just heavy trading will have to look back to Thursday. On that day, the company announced its expansion to South Korea. The company is doing this through its acquisition of a roasting research and development facility in Daejeon.
Reborn Coffee notes that this is part of its global expansion plan. The facility also includes a shop for customers to purchase coffee from. Investors will keep in mind that Daejeon is South Korea’s “fifth-largest metropolis” with some 1.5 million people.
REBN stock is up 33.5% as of Monday afternoon.
