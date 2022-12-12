Dear HTGM Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Dec. 13

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock is rocketing higher on Monday as investors prepare for a major event on Dec. 13.
That’s when the company will hold its HTG Therapeutics key opinion leader webinar. The title of this presentation is The Role of RNA Profiling in Drug Discovery and Analysis. It will start at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time with Dr. Robert Spitale leading it.
To go along with that, HTG Molecular Diagnostics intends to share information from its transcriptome-informed drug discovery process. It will show how RNA profiling can help in understanding post-target engagement consequences.
What’s Happening With HTGM Stock Today
Ahead of this presentation, shares of HTGM stock are seeing extra trading activity. As of this writing, more than 82 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive boost compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 830,000 shares.
Investors will note that HTGM’s market cap of $13.906 million, trading volume, and share price of about $1.28 make it a penny stock. That opens it up to heavy volatility. It could be the recent webinar news is acting as a catalyst for retail traders to boost the shares today. Traders will want to be careful about taking a stake in the company as the potential for a retreat seems strong.
HTGM stock is up 163% as of Monday morning.
Investors seeking more of the latest stock market news are in luck!
InvestorPlace has them covered will all of the hottest stock market news for Monday! That includes why shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) are on the move. You can learn more at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- RIVN Stock Alert: Why Did Rivian Pause Van Talks With Mercedes?
- Dear FFIE Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Dec. 15
- QCOM Stock Alert: What to Know as Wells Fargo Downgrades Qualcomm
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.