Why Is Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Stock Up 67% Today?

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock is taking off on Monday without any news from the biopharmaceutical company.
Instead, it looks like holders of VKTX stock have Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to thank for today’s gains. The company recently reported results from its Phase 3 clinical trial of resmetirom as a nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment.
The big news here is that those results were positive, with both primary and secondary endpoints being met. In addition to that, the company’s drug was found to be safe and tolerable across the 52-week study.
Why This Matters for VKTX Stock
Viking Therapeutics is working on its own NASH treatment and rising alongside the positive Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news. The company’s currently holding a Phase 2b clinical trial of its own drug. This has traders buying up shares of VKTX stock today in hopes of a similar rally when its trial results come in.
With today’s news comes incredibly heavy trading of VKTX stock. As of this writing, more than 31 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, Viking’s daily average trading volume is closer to 785,000 shares.
VKTX stock is up 67.4% as of Monday morning and up 37.9% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.