405,278 Reasons Tesla (TSLA) Stock Is Down Today

Analysts reacted unfavorably to Tesla's Q4 delivery data, although some remained upbeat on TSLA stock

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jan 3, 2023, 10:03 am EST
  • Tesla (TSLA) stock is falling 3% and trending on social media after it announced that it had delivered fewer automobiles than expected last quarter.
  • Analysts reacted unfavorably to the news, although some remained upbeat on TSLA stock.
  • The Street has become more cautious about Tesla’s outlook in recent weeks.
Source: Rokas Tenys / Shutterstock.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is falling 9% and trending on social media after the electric vehicle (EV) maker announced that it had delivered fewer automobiles than expected last quarter. However, the company’s deliveries did jump 40% year-over-year to 405,278, setting an all-time quarterly record for TSLA.

Nevertheless, most Wall Street analysts reacted unfavorably to the news, although some remained upbeat on the outlook of TSLA and its shares.

 The Q4 Delivery Data

Tesla’s deliveries were about 15,500, or 3.7%, short of analysts’ average estimate of 420,760. The automaker had previously set a target of increasing the number of EVs it provided to customers by 50% this year. And Tesla failed to meet analysts’ average Q4 estimate despite significantly lowering its prices in the U.S. and China last quarter.

TSLA Stock: Analysts’ Mixed Reactions

JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman responded to the news by trimming his price target on TSLA to $125 from $150. Predicting that the company’s prices and margins would drop going forward, he kept a “sell” rating on the shares.

Stating that multiple macroeconomic factors, including China’s struggles with Covid and elevated interest rates, contributed to the miss, Citi’s Itay Michaeli was more bullish on Tesla’s outlook. The analyst kept a $176 price target and a “hold” rating on the shares.

And Goldman’s Mark Delaney trimmed his price target on TSLA stock to $205 from $235. But he kept a “buy” rating on the shares, citing Tesla’s ability to grow over the long term as EVs continue to proliferate.

Other Points to Consider

Musk’s erratic leadership of Twitter along with his recent, intense criticism of the U.S. government, have embroiled Tesla in a great deal of controversy. And it has made investors nervous.

Moreover, Tesla’s discounts and its Q4 delivery have raised concerns about the demand for its EVs dropping. Also worth considering is that, at their current prices, the automaker’s popular Model 3 and its five-seat Model Y SUV reportedly do not qualify for America’s new EV tax credits.

On a positive note, however, the Model Y was “the best-selling car in all of Europe in November,” research firm Recurrent Auto recently predicted that the EV could become the most popular vehicle of any type globally this year.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

