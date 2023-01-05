New Special Event: Louis Navellier’s Big Energy Bet

Legendary investor Louis Navellier just targeted the next big megatrend. In short, he is moving “All In” on the Energy Sector…

Thu, January 5 at 12:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Full Details Here
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

5 Crypto Stocks Squeezing Short Sellers Hard Today

Can this crypto rally continue?

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Jan 4, 2023, 2:49 pm EST
  • A grouping of top crypto stocks are rebounding nicely today amid short covering in this space.
  • This has been one of the most beaten-down and shorted sectors in 2022.
  • Now, the question is whether this rally can continue for any prolonged period.
crypto stocks - 5 Crypto Stocks Squeezing Short Sellers Hard Today

Source: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock

If there’s one sector short sellers have been right on for the past year, it’s been crypto. Indeed, those taking bearish bets against this space have seen impressive gains, as this sector has vastly underperformed the market. For those interested in crypto stocks, this is certainly an interesting time to consider jumping in.

That said, today’s bullish price action tied to the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes has sent shockwaves through highly-shorted sectors. Various sectors, particularly in crypto and other high-risk areas of the market, are taking off today. This comes as risk-on sentiment surges, as investors seemingly look through what could be an end of, or at least a slowing of, monetary policy tightening this year.

Shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are up between 12% and 27% at the time of writing. These outsized moves are due, at least in part, to short-covering in this highly-shorted space.

Let’s dive into whether this move can be sustained from here.

Can Crypto Stocks Sustain This Move?

It’s certainly a question worth exploring. Indeed, 2022 was a year of nearly exclusive selling for anything tied to crypto. This highly-speculative sector, fueled by cheap money and accommodative monetary policy, has seen capital dry up. For a sector that relies on fresh capital to move forward, that’s not a good thing.

That said, the fact that investors are looking past this monetary policy tightening period toward what could be upcoming interest rate cuts (via a recession) means that this sector has a chance of rebounding. Whether that’s later this year, next year, or further out, remains to be seen. However, there’s clearly a view building that now may be a good time to start building long positions in some of the most beaten-down crypto stocks.

Personally, I’m of the view that this is a sector that’s heavily shorted for a reason. These stocks are highly speculative and could continue lower this year. But for aggressive investors with a long time horizon, perhaps going long (or at least avoiding going short) is the way to go for now.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Financial, Fintech

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/01/5-crypto-stocks-squeezing-short-sellers-hard-today/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC