5 Investors Betting Big on QuantumScape (QS) Stock in 2023

Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are up by more than 45% since the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, the solid-state battery (SSB) company has been quiet during the new year. Its last press release is dated Dec. 20 and disclosed that it had shipped the first 24-layer prototype lithium-metal battery cells to an automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for testing. This is an important milestone, as the OEM can provide performance and improvement feedback.
The big question still remains: When will QuantumScape release its first SSB? In a 2020 interview, CEO Jagdeep Singh noted that a final prototype, called a “C sample,” could be delivered to test cars beginning in 2024 or 2025. Meanwhile, analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence believe that the company will not begin significant volume sales of the battery until 2026.
2026 is years away, and a lot could happen to QS stock between now and then. That includes SSB battery competition from other companies, such as Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP).
Meanwhile, the expectations for QuantumScape’s batteries are high. In a December 2020 presentation, Singh claimed that the battery could charge from 0% to 80% in just 15 minutes. He also said that the range of the battery would be 80% more than traditional lithium-ion batteries.
5 Investors Betting Big on QS Stock
Tracking institutional ownership is important, as these large investors provide liquidity and support for stocks. During Q3, a total of 306 13F filers reported owning QS, a decline of 17 filers from the prior quarter. Furthermore, the institutional put/call ratio sits at 1.09, down from 1.31. That’s equivalent to 7.19 million puts and 7.87 million calls, implying a somewhat neutral options stance. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the largest shareholders of QuantumScape.
- Vanguard: 20.55 million shares. Vanguard purchased 2.17 million shares during Q3.
- Capricorn Investment Group & Director Dipender Saluja: 14.79 million shares. Capricorn and Saluja reported selling 369,961 shares during Q3. Saluja “has shared voting and investment power over the shares held by Capricorn.”
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK): 8.84 million shares. BlackRock purchased 308,572 shares during Q3.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS): 5.33 million shares. Morgan Stanley purchased 1.69 million shares during Q3.
- Mirae Asset Global Investments: 5.23 million shares. Mirae purchased 340,320 shares during Q3.
Please note that this list only includes investors who filed a Q3 position update. For example, Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) owns 68.23 million shares, although that figure is only accurate as of Q1 of 2021.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.