AUVI Stock Alert: What to Know as Applied UV Takes on Naked Short Sellers

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock is climbing higher on Friday after the company revealed plans to tackle alleged illegal short selling of its shares.
According to a press release, Applied UV has brought in Herrick, Feinstein LLP to investigate the possible illegal short selling of AUVI stock. This comes as it suspects naked short sellers may be having a negative impact on the company’s shares.
Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV, said the following in a statement.
“We are concerned that there may have been certain illegal activities with respect to the trading of our securities, which we cannot tolerate. Accordingly, on behalf of the Company, we have engaged outside counsel to aggressively investigate these activities and take whatever steps that are appropriate to protect the Company and its shareholders.”
The Battle Against Illegal Short Sellers
It’s not just AUVI that’s gearing up to combat naked short sellers. Several other companies have also announced their intentions to investigate potential illegal short-selling. A couple worth noting are Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) joined Genius Group (NYSEMKT:GNS).
When these two companies announced plans to take on short sellers, both HLBZ and GNS stock took off. That’s why it’s not too surprising that shares of AUVI stock are rallying today alongside a similar announcement.
And with that comes heavy trading of AUVI stock with some 14 million shares on the move. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 1 million shares.
AUVI stock is up 42.3% as of Friday morning.
