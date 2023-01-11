Dear JAGX Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Jan. 12

Fans of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock will want to keep an eye on the company tomorrow as it prepares for an investor webcast.
Investors will want to tune into that webcast as it will cover topics relevant to the company. That includes going over the “unmet need associated with cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD).” Breast cancer oncologist Lee Schwartzberg will discuss the topic.
In addition to that, another topic of discussion will be Jaguar Health’s mental health Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI). This has the company planning to “discover novel, therapeutic opportunities derived from psychoactive plants.” Former National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence Wade Davis will cover this topic.
The investor webcast is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 12, 2023. Investors that want to check out the webcast can register and participate by following this link.
Other JAGX Stock News Today
Recently, Jaguar Health also announced that Sandra Swain has joined the Jaguar/Napo Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). One of the main focuses of Swain’s career is “addressing the gastrointestinal toxicities of cancer therapies.” That makes her joining relevant to the company’s webcast tomorrow.
JAGX stock is also seeing heavy trading volume with today’s news. As of this writing, more than 58 million shares have changed hands. That’s a massive surge over the daily average trading volume of about 4.5 million shares.
JAGX stock is rising 11.8% as of Wednesday afternoon.
