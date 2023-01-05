Ethereum Price Predictions: Can the ETH Crypto Recover in 2023?

Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders this week as the market saw a rally.
Both crypto prices and crypto stocks got a boost this week as traders regained interest in the sector. That has some traders believing recovery could be in the way for many of the biggest players in the space.
And that’s why crypto traders are tracking Ethereum price predictions today. Ethereum remains the second biggest crypto behind Bitcoin (BTC-USD). It doesn’t seem like that’s going to change anytime soon, either.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at what traders can expect from Ethereum with the latest price predictions below!
Ethereum Price Predictions
- Starting off our list of price estimates is Gov Capital with its one-year prediction of $3,544.53 for ETH.
- Next up is WalletInvestor with the website expecting the crypto to trade for $576.51 per token one year from now.
- Closing out our list today is DigitalCoinPrice with its average 2023 price prediction of $2,665.93 for Ethereum.
So how do those Ethereum price predictions stack up? It’s mostly positive for the token compared to its price of about $1,248.74 as of this writing. Investors will also note that ETH is down slightly Thursday afternoon over the prior 24-hour period.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.