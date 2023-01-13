Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting the final day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
There’s lots of heavy pre-market trading, as well as other news, affecting stocks this morning.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) stock is rocketing more than 50% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) shares are soaring over 45% as they seeings strong trading volume this morning.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock is surging more than 43% as it also experiences higher early morning trading volume.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) shares are increasing over 39% ahead of a presentation next week.
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) stock is gaining more than 37% on no clear news this morning.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares are climbing over 28% with heavy trading volume today.
- HIVE Blockchain Techs (NASDAQ:HIVE) stock is rising roughly 28% with the commercial release of its new HIVE BuzzMiner.
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares are heading about 23% higher as a short squeeze continues.
- SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) stock is jumping close to 20% this morning.
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) shares are up more than 19% on Friday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock is plummeting almost 45% on no clear news this morning.
- Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) shares are diving over 14% following a rally this week.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock is tumbling more than 12% after filing for bankruptcy yesterday.
- Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) shares are taking an over 11% beating after rallying yesterday on new battery products.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock is sliding nearly 11% following a massive rally on Thursday.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares are falling more than 10% following an unexpected rally yesterday.
- AGBA Group Holding (NASDAQ:AGBA) stock is dropping over 10% despite a lack of news.
- Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) shares are slipping more than 10% after a quick rally late yesterday.
- Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) stock is dipping over 9% as it retreats from a rally on FDA news earlier this week.
- BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% after skyrocketing on a new contract yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.