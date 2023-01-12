Is a Giant Short Squeeze Brewing in Arrival (ARVL) Stock?

Growth stocks are certainly seeing an incredible amount of momentum in today’s session. A CPI report which showed inflation is moderating has investors taking a risk-on approach to equities. For companies like Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL), this has culminated in impressive daily gains. That said, the more than 100% gain in ARVL stock is undoubtedly due to more than simply improved expectations of lower interest rates on the horizon.
Arrival appears to be picking up momentum as a potential short-squeeze opportunity. Given the company’s relatively high short interest as a percentage of float (nearly 23%), there are fundamental reasons why this makes sense. And seeing how retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) and Party City (NYSE:PRTY) have run of late, perhaps there’s something to this rally.
Let’s dive into whether a giant short squeeze is really brewing with Arrival. Indeed, a double-up in a single day is certainly going to entice some momentum investors to this stock.
Is a Short Squeeze Brewing With ARVL Stock?
A hard-hit EV startup, Arrival’s fate has been similar to many of its peers in this sector. Simply put, 2022 was not a kind year to companies like Arrival. The stock remains down more than 90% over the past year, and that’s including today’s double. In other words, this is a stock that’s been shorted into the ground.
That said, with the short squeeze mania we saw in recent years, retail investors clearly have a playbook to chase momentum in times like these. When most market participants take a bullish view, and some start going after short sellers, it’s a perfect storm for near-term rallies like these.
Whether this rally can be sustained for any meaningful period of time remains to be seen. Indeed, this is a stock that remains well off its peak. However, Arrival is also a company that’s been shorted for a reason.
Perhaps this isn’t the end of this rally, by any stretch. But for those thinking about getting in after an explosive move like this, some pause may be warranted.
