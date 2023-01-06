Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

The final day of trading this week is here and we’re starting it off with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are updates on strategic partnerships, several agreements, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock is rocketing 80% after announcing a strategic partnership with Kaken Pharmaceutical.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) shares are soaring more than 68% as they continue a recent rally.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock is surging over 61% after signing a $35 million agreement with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
- Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) shares are gaining close to 47% after announcing a securities purchase agreement.
- Jianzhi Education Tech (NASDAQ:JZ) stock is rising more than 34% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) shares are increasing over 33% as it also sees heavy early morning trading volume.
- OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) stock is climbing more than 29% with strong pre-market trading.
- Golden Sun Education (NASDAQ:GSUN) shares are getting a nearly 27% boost on no clear news this morning.
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock is jumping over 18% as shares bounce back from a 15% dip yesterday.
- AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) shares are up more than 18% without any news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) stock is crashing 49% after pausing an early blood disease therapy trial.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) shares are plummeting over 48% after terminating its collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock is diving more than 21% following a massive rally yesterday.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares are taking an over 15% beating as it continues to fall after releasing preliminary Q4 earnings yesterday.
- Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) stock is tumbling more than 15% after a rally yesterday.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares are dropping 15% after an unexpected rally yesterday.
- ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) stock is falling over 13% after rallying yesterday on FDA news.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares are decreasing more than 13% after rallying yesterday on strategic alternatives.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock is sliding over 12% after jumping in trading yesterday.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.