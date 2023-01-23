Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are filings, clinical trial data, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock is rocketing more than 83% following an SEC filing concerning an amended letter agreement.
- Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares are soaring over 83% after revealing positive data from a clinical trial.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock is rising more than 55% after announcing plans to investigate potential illegal trading of its shares.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares are gaining over 53% as a recent rally continues to increase the stock’s price.
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) stock is climbing more than 37% after announcing up to $20 million in new financing after hours Friday.
- Appreciate (NASDAQ:SFR) shares are increasing over 30% on no apparent news this morning.
- Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock is jumping 28% without any clear news.
- SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) shares are heading more than 16% higher this morning.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock is getting an over 15% boost after regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements last week.
- Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) shares are up more than 15% in early morning trading.
10 Top Losers
- Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) stock is diving over 14% after saying its prior financial filings can no longer be relied on.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares are tumbling 13% after a rally on Friday.
- Universal Security (NYSEMKT:UUU) stock is taking a more than 11% beating following a similar rally on Friday.
- AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) shares are sliding over 11% as it comes off a rally in the prior day of trading.
- Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) stock is decreasing more than 10% this morning.
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares are dropping over 10% on news of a $7.5 billion acquisition deal.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) stock is declining nearly 9% this morning.
- Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) shares are slipping more than 8% as they remain down following a private placement last week.
- Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) stock is dipping over 8% after providing an update on its ZipDoctor acquisition plans.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 8%
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.