Why Is Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock Up 124% Today?

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock is rising higher on Friday as the micro-mobility company announced plans to investigate short selling of its shares.
According to Helbiz, it’s considering actions to handle the alleged illegal short-selling of HLBZ stock. It claims that certain individuals or companies have taken part in illegal short selling that has depressed the price of its shares.
Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz, has revealed he will meet with third parties to further discuss this matter. The company notes it is following the steps of Genius (NYSEMKT:GNS), which announced similar actions earlier this week.
Palella said the following about Helbiz’s plans in a press release.
“These activities have not only affected the value of our stock but have also forced us to make difficult decisions such as layoffs. We will not tolerate these illegal activities that artificially depress the value of our stock and we are committed to protecting the interests of our shareholders and ensuring that the value of their investment is not artificially depressed.”
How This Affects HLBZ Stock
Traders are piling into HLBZ stock today following the short-selling investigation news. This has some 311 million shares of the stock on the move as of this writing. That’s a massive surge compared to its daily average trading volume of about 18 million shares.
HLBZ stock is up 123.7% as of Friday morning.
Investors searching for more of the latest stock market news are in the right place!
InvestorPlace has all of the hottest stock market news ready to go for Friday! Our coverage includes what’s happening with shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL), and WeWork (NYSE:WE) stock today. You can find out more at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- NFLX Stock Alert: What to Know as Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Steps Down
- Google Layoffs 2023: What to Know As GOOG Cuts 12,000 Jobs
- WeWork Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest WE Job Cuts
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed