NFLX Stock Alert: What to Know as Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Steps Down

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock is on the move Friday as investors react to news of co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings stepping down.
Despite Hastings stepping down as CEO, he isn’t leaving the company entirely. Instead, he’ll remain at the company in the Executive Chairman role. Hastings points out this is often a role founders take when they leave the CEO position behind.
With Hastings’ departure as co-CEO, COO Greg Peters is moving up to take over the co-CEO position. This has him serving alongside fellow co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Sarandos joined Hastings as co-CEO of the company in July 2020.
Here’s a portion of what Hastings said in a letter announcing his resignation.
“We start 2023 with renewed momentum as a company and a clear path to reaccelerate our growth. I’m thrilled about Ted and Greg’s leadership, and their ability to make the next 25 years even better than the first.”
More Executive Changes At Netflix
Outside of those mentioned above, Hastings mentioned a couple of other changes happening at the company. That includes Bela Bajaria taking over the Chief Content Officer position and Scott Stuber acting as Chairman of Netflix Film.
Today’s news brings with it heavy trading of NFLX stock. As of this writing, more than 8 million shares have changed hands. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 9.8 million shares.
NFLX stock is up 7.7% as of Friday morning.
Investors can check out all of the latest stock market news today below!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock coverage traders need to know about on Friday! For example, our coverage includes everything happening with shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock today. You can get up to speed on that at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- WeWork Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest WE Job Cuts
- BBBY Stock Alert: Bed Bath & Beyond Missed 10-Q Deadline
- Intel Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest INTC Job Cuts
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.