Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning is patent news, shareholder meetings, stock offerings, and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock is rocketing more than 97% alongside heavy pre-market trading volume.
- G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) shares are soaring over 56% after getting a patent issue notice in the U.S.
- BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) stock is surging more than 40% with strong early morning trading.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares are rising close to 28% as it sees heavy trading volume this morning.
- Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) stock is gaining over 27% with heavy early morning trading as it continues a recent rally.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares are increasing more than 23% without any recent news to report.
- Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) stock is climbing over 22% on Monday morning.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares are getting a more than 21% boost despite a lack of news this morning.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock is jumping over 21% today.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares are up more than 19% after revealing the date and details of its next shareholder meeting.
10 Top Losers
- CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) stock is crashing over 48% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares are plummeting more than 20% on news the company is considering a reverse stock split.
- Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) stock is diving over 20% following its market debut.
- Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) shares are tumbling more than 18% as they retreat from a market debut rally.
- FOXO Technologies (NYSEMKT:FOXO) stock is taking a nearly 16% beating after revealing details of a proposed public stock offering.
- Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) shares are falling over 14% after their initial public offering (IPO).
- Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) stock is decreasing more than 13% after rallying Friday on an asset sale.
- Jiayin (NASDAQ:JFIN) shares are sliding over 11% on Monday morning.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) stock is slipping almost 11% as BP (NYSE:BP) cut its long-term outlook for oil and gas demand.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT:UAVS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.