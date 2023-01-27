Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start the final day of trading this week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning is patent news, earnings data, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock is rocketing more than 52% after getting a patent that covers its Non-tuberculosis Mycobacteria treatment.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares are gaining 45% after FDA news sent them soaring yesterday.
- Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) stock is surging close to 42% after undergoing a SPAC merger.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares are soaring over 21% following a fall yesterday.
- BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) stock is increasing more than 19% on reports it will use artificial intelligence (AI) to create content.
- Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares are rising almost 14% on no clear news this morning.
- EnCore Energy (NYSEMKT:EU) stock is climbing over 13% as it recovers from a recent dip.
- Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) shares are jumping nearly 12% this morning.
- FOXO Technologies (NYSEMKT:FOXO) stock is getting a more than 11% boost without any recent news.
- Comstock (NYSE:CRK) shares are up over 11% on Friday morning.
10 Top Losers
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock is diving more than 26% as it faces delisting.
- Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) shares are tumbling over 17% following a recent rally.
- GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) stock is taking a more than 13% beating after proposing a public offering.
- ComSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) shares are falling close to 13% following an unexpected rally late Thursday.
- Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) stock is dropping over 10% after rallying yesterday on distribution news.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are sliding more than 9% alongside a weak Q4 earnings report.
- Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock is decreasing over 9% after rallying yesterday.
- PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) shares are slipping nearly 9% in early morning trading.
- Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) stock is dipping more than 8% this morning.
- MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8% after selling assets to CVS Health (NYSE:CVS).
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.