Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off the day with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers to watch on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, several deals, clinical trial news, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) stock is rocketing close to 60% as it continues to rally higher alongside heavy trading.
- MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) shares are soaring more than 43% as it also sees heavy early morning trading volume.
- Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) stock is gaining over 30% alongside Q4 earnings results.
- Bridger Aerospace (NASDAQ:BAER) shares are surging more than 29% following its SPAC merger.
- Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) stock is rising over 29% on Thursday morning.
- BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) shares are increasing more than 28% on news of a content deal with Meta (NASDAQ:META).
- American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) stock is climbing over 23% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares are getting a more than 15% boost after signing a deal with strategic alternative firm WHP Global.
- Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) stock is jumping almost 14% as the company’s shares undergo a reverse stock split.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) shares are up over 13% after announcing it will attend the BIO CEO & Investor Conference.
10 Top Losers
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock is plummeting more than 33% following an unexpected rally yesterday.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares are diving over 29% without a clear reason this morning.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock is tumbling almost 27% after releasing results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) shares are taking a more than 16% beating after announcing a direct offering and private placement.
- Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) stock is decreasing over 15% after pausing a clinical trial.
- Mount Rainier Acquisition (NASDAQ:RNER) shares are dropping more than 14% after a similar rally yesterday.
- NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) stock is declining close to 13% on Thursday morning.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares are slipping nearly 13% with the release of its Q4 2022 earnings report.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock is dipping over 12% after a rise and fall yesterday.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 11% following a patent rally yesterday.
