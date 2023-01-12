Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are a stock sale, new products, clinical trial results, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock is rocketing close to 89% after selling its 365 Cannabis cannabis shares.
- Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) shares are surging more than 53% after announcing its new AURA POWERCAP products.
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock is soaring over 45% after signing a potential deal with Mitsubishi.
- Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) shares are gaining more than 45% after getting a notice of default from its lender.
- AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) stock is increasing over 33% without any news this morning.
- GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) shares are rising more than 30% following its recent rebranding.
- Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) stock is climbing over 30% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares are getting a more than 22% boost following a recent drop.
- Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) stock is heading over 19% higher after launching a new lettuce wrap product.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are up more than 19% as it continues to rally ahead of a potential bankruptcy filing.
10 Top Losers
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock is crashing nearly 69% after announcing topline results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) shares are plummeting almost 27% after announcing a Q4 cash distribution.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock is diving more than 16% after announcing preliminary earnings data.
- Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) shares are taking an over 12% beating after rallying yesterday with an FDA update.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) stock is falling 12% after rallying yesterday on battery demand news.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares are decreasing more than 11% on Thursday morning.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock is sliding over 10% in early morning trading today.
- Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) shares are slipping more than 9% following a rally on Wednesday.
- Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) stock is dipping over 9% after a major rally yesterday on clinical trial results.
- Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.