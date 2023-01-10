Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off the day with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are acquisition deals, clinical trial data, a failed rocket launch, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock is rocketing more than 70% alongside heavy pre-market trading volume.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares are surging over 64% after dosing its first patient in a Phase 1 clinical trial.
- Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) stock is soaring more than 53% after reaching a $408 million settlement agreement.
- Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) shares are rising over 42% on FDA clearance for one of its tumor treatments.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock is increasing more than 33% on no clear news this morning.
- Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) shares are gaining over 31% on reports CVS (NYSE:CVS) will buy the company for $10 billion.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock is climbing more than 26% after releasing preliminary Q4 earnings results.
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares are jumping over 25% as it continues to rally on Covid-19 and flu shots data.
- NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) stock is getting a more than 25% boost despite a lack of news.
- Frontline (NYSE:FRO) shares are up over 24% after terminating its combination agreement with Euronav.
10 Top Losers
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) stock is plummeting more than 23% on Tuesday morning.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) shares are diving over 22% after failing to reach orbit.
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) stock is tumbling more than 20% as it retreats from a rally yesterday.
- G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) shares are taking an over 15% beating as it uses shares to pay debt.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock is falling more than 15% as its Board approves liquidation and dissolution.
- Euronav (NYSE:EURN) shares are decreasing roughly 14% after Frontline ended the deal between them.
- Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) stock is dropping over 13% as volatility continues after going public.
- Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) shares are sliding more than 13% after a massive rally yesterday.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock is slipping over 10% following a rally yesterday.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.