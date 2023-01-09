Why Is Apexigen (APGN) Stock Up 97% Today?

Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) stock is rocketing higher on Monday following new coverage of the company from an analyst.
EF Hutton Acquisition Co. is behind this with its coverage of APGN stock starting with a “buy” rating. To put that in perspective, the analyst consensus rating for APGN shares sits at “buy.” That’s based on three “buy” ratings for the stock from analysts.
To go along with that, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. also set a price target of $8 per share for APGN stock. This represents a potential upside of 809% compared to the company’s closing price on Friday.
While the new coverage from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. was initiated on Jan. 4, it’s only now having a major effect on the company’s shares. That’s likely due to today’s heavy trading volume, which comes in at 65 million shares as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 28,000 shares.
What Does Apexigen Do?
Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its focus is on the development of a new generation of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. This has it giving special attention to immuno-oncology products that make use of a patient’s immune system to battle cancer.
APGN stock is up 96.8% as of Monday afternoon.
