Why Is Bridger Aerospace (BAER) Stock Up 20% Today?

Bridger Aerospace (NASDAQ:BAER) stock continues to rally after the company made its public debut yesterday.
BAER stock started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange Wednesday after Bridger Aerospace completed its SPAC merger with Jack Creek Investment Corp. The company’s stock saw a massive rally yesterday alongside its debut, as well as heavy trading volume.
It looks like that momentum is sticking around on Thursday as investors continue to take interest in BAER stock. However, traders should note that sometimes we see these massive rallies from SPAC mergers only for them to come crashing down in the following days.
What Is Bridger Aerospace?
Bridger Aerospace is an aerial firefighting company that makes use of aircraft to battle wildfires. The company often works with federal and state government agencies to tackle wildfires with its management services.
Bridger Aerospace was founded and is led by former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy. The company also makes use of a recurring revenue model that’s given it a strong financial performance before going public.
As far as pre-market trading volume goes, some 76,000 shares have changed hands as of this writing. For the record, the company traded some 363,000 shares during its public debut yesterday. BAER stock is also up 20% Thursday morning.
