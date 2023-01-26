Why Is Qualtrics International (XM) Stock Up 29% Today?

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) stock is soaring after releasing its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Starting off that report is the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 3 cents. That’s better than the 2 cents per share Wall Street was expecting. Adding to that, it’s a positive switch from the -7 cents per share reported in the same period of the year prior.
Going along with this is Qualtrics International’s revenue of $389.1 million. That beats out analysts’ revenue estimate of $381.11 million for the period. It’s also a 23% year-over-year increase compared to the $316.04 million previously reported.
XM Stock Outlook
Qualtrics International is expecting adjusted EPS between 1 cent and 2 cents, alongside revenue of $392 to $394 million, for the first quarter of 2023. For comparison, Wall Street’s looking for an adjusted EPS of 1 cent and revenue of $391.64 million.
When it comes to the full year of 2023, Qualtrics International’s guidance includes adjusted EPS of 20 cents to 24 cents, as well as revenue between $1.661 billion and $1.669 billion. Analysts are expecting adjusted EPS of 10 cents and revenue of $1.69 billion in 2023.
XM stock is off to a strong start this morning as some 1 million shares change hands. That has it set to surpass its daily average trading volume of about 1.6 million shares. The company’s shares are also up 28.9% in pre-market trading on Thursday.
