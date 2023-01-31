Why Is Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) Stock Up 100% Today?

It’s not every day that you hear about Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) in the financial headlines. Today, however, HILS stock is skyrocketing more than 100% on heavy trading volume. The catalyst is a collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute that could have serious implications for medical science and investors.
Based in New Jersey, Hillstream is a tiny biotechnology company with a market capitalization of around $16 million as of this writing. As we’ll discover in a moment, however, that market cap is subject to rapid changes today.
Hillstream BioPharma’s therapeutic candidates target drug-resistant cancers. The company’s most advanced clinical candidate is HSB-1216. The active drug in HSB-1216 was “found to be efficacious in a clinical pilot study in Germany in drug resistant tumors, including triple negative breast cancer and epithelial carcinomas.”
Among other objectives, Hillstream seeks to target the MUC1-C oncoprotein. This has reportedly been associated with drug resistance and poor clinical outcomes in treating cancer. To help combat this, Hillstream BioPharma would like to advance ferroptosis, an “emerging new anti-cancer mechanism.”
Fortunately, Hillstream won’t have to work alone. The company has signed an exclusive option agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. This agreement will give it access to Dana-Farber’s technology which could help develop anti-MUC1-C antibodies and induce ferroptosis.
What’s Happening With HILS Stock?
There’s a lot of scientific language involved here, but apparently today’s financial traders got the gist of what Hillstream and Dana-Farber are up to. As of this writing, HILS stock is up more than 100%.
Why are investors reacting so strongly to the news? Perhaps Hillstream CEO Randy Milby can clarify the implications of this team-up:
“This agreement allows Hillstream to leverage our Quatramer platform to advance anti-MUC1-C agents targeting CSCs [cancer stem cells] for the treatment of highly aggressive tumors, which represents a major unmet need for patients.”
So, the exclusive option agreement with Dana-Farber will empower Hillstream with potentially game-changing anti-tumor technology. Meanwhile, HILS stock is above the crucial $1 level. Evidently, there’s no stopping buyers today as Hillstream and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute collaborate to advance potentially lifesaving science.
